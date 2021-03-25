22,111 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Acquired by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,606,000 after buying an additional 2,243,185 shares during the last quarter. DCM International IV Ltd purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $175,795,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 1,405.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after buying an additional 595,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Bill.com by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after buying an additional 493,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.87.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.47. 8,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion and a PE ratio of -271.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.09. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $292,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $1,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,584.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,036 shares of company stock worth $24,237,995. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.