QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 0.8% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.34. 217,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,904,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $143.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.74. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.46 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

