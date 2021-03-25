Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.96. 189,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,435,990. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.