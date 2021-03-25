First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Buys 3,276 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,777 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,866,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,438,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,211,000 after acquiring an additional 521,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,500,000 after purchasing an additional 274,385 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.46. The stock had a trading volume of 39,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,975. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $170.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.08.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

