Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kellogg (NYSE:K) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,460,060. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a one year low of $54.71 and a one year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

