635 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Purchased by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 635 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $10,823,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $718.79. 2,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,422. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $716.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $674.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.00 and a 52 week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $4.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

