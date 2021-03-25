Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Sells 559,561 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 559,561 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.50% of Nuance Communications worth $62,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.10. 28,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 424.70, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUAN. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.