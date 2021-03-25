First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Purchases 121 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $1,389,418,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,884 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,221,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,567 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,393. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

