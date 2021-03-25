Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Sells 208,035 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 835,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 208,035 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.7% of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $112,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 394,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,260,000 after purchasing an additional 51,040 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 319,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,994 shares during the period. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,551,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $122.09. The stock had a trading volume of 75,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.75 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.46.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

