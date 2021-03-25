Swerve Price Hits $1.26 on Exchanges (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Swerve token can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a market capitalization of $14.45 million and $6.50 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.75 or 0.00451895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00057462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00177604 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.41 or 0.00771599 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00050463 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00075060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 13,062,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,438,269 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

