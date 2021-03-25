Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Up to $49.65

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.65, but opened at $51.59. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $50.40, with a volume of 1,006 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Molecular Transport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. Research analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

