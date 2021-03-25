AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $9.02

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $9.57. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 338,570 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMC. B. Riley upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $542,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,393,324 shares of company stock worth $535,773,164 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 503,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 291,167 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,887,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 581,293 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

