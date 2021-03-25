TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.70

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile (NYSE:PACE)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

