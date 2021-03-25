Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) PT Lowered to C$2.25

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at ATB Capital to C$2.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) stock traded down C$0.23 on Thursday, reaching C$1.42. 149,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,403. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. Willow Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of C$0.29 and a one year high of C$2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.02.

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

