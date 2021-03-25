The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Announces Earnings Results

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The LGL Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LGL traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.14. 914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,343. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 million, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

