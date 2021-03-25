The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Announces Earnings Results

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The LGL Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 6.86%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LGL traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.14. 914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,343. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 million, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $14.50.
About The LGL Group
