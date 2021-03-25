Refereum (RFR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $127.10 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, Refereum has traded up 91.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can now be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $127.10 million and approximately $48.70 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00023556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00049671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.17 or 0.00641058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00023906 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Refereum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

