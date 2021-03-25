Arcimoto (FUV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st. Analysts expect Arcimoto to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 80,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,094. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.86 million, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,931.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.