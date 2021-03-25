Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €11.00 ($12.94) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s previous close.

EOAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €10.60 ($12.47).

Shares of E.On stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching €9.15 ($10.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,560,081 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.10. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

