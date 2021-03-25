Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) a €4.00 Price Target

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) has been assigned a €4.00 ($4.71) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 39.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on SGL Carbon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of ETR:SGL traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €6.66 ($7.84). The company had a trading volume of 185,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,478. SGL Carbon has a twelve month low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a twelve month high of €7.52 ($8.85). The stock has a market cap of $814.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.48.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

