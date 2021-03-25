HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €84.60 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €84.60 ($99.53) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEI. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €70.31 ($82.71).

HeidelbergCement stock traded up €1.76 ($2.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €74.62 ($87.79). 602,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €31.10 ($36.59) and a one year high of €75.50 ($88.82). The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €67.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €60.48.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

