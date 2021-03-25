Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AT1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.82 ($8.02).

Shares of Aroundtown stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching €6.22 ($7.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,563,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.44. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52 week high of €6.41 ($7.54). The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion and a PE ratio of 10.04.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

