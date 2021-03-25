Financial Comparison: TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) & Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Epizyme shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Epizyme shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epizyme has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TG Therapeutics and Epizyme, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Epizyme 0 4 2 0 2.33

TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.06%. Epizyme has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 126.21%. Given Epizyme’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Epizyme is more favorable than TG Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TG Therapeutics and Epizyme’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics $150,000.00 41,904.00 -$172.87 million ($1.83) -24.43 Epizyme $23.80 million 34.13 -$170.29 million ($1.93) -4.13

Epizyme has higher revenue and earnings than TG Therapeutics. TG Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epizyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TG Therapeutics and Epizyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics -151,798.69% -223.96% -108.08% Epizyme -1,899.35% -83.45% -52.66%

Summary

Epizyme beats TG Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing. Its lead therapies include Umbralisib, an investigational dual inhibitor of PI3K delta and CK1 epsilon is being evaluated in phase 2b and phase 3 trials in patients with non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); and Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a epitope on CD20-expressing B cells for patients with NHL, CLL, and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. In addition, the company develops Cosibelimab, a human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that binds to programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) and blocks its interactions with PD-1 and B7.1 receptors; TG-1701 is an orally available and covalently-bound Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that exhibits selectivity to BTK compared to ibrutinib in in vitro kinase screening; and TG-1801, a bispecific CD47 and CD19 antibody. It is also has various licensed preclinical programs for BET, interleukin-1 receptor associated kinase-4, and GITR. The company has strategic alliances with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.; Novimmune SA; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; and Jubilant Biosys. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States. It also develops Tazemetostat in combination with rituximab in patients with relapsed and refractory follicular lymphoma; R-CHOP in front-line patients with high risk diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); and PARP inhibitor in patients with platinum-resistant solid tumors, such as small-cell lung cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, and ovarian cancer. In addition, it develops Tazemetostat in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer; and pediatrics with INI1-negative tumors. Further, the company develops pinometostat for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; PRMT5 inhibitor for patients with solid tumors and blood cancers; and PRMT1 inhibitor for solid tumors and DLBCL. Epizyme, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation; Genentech Inc.; Glaxo Group Limited; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.; Lymphoma Academic Research Organization; and Eisai Co. Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

