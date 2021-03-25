Edward Joseph Benoit Sells 4,271 Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $27,932.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,531.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Edward Joseph Benoit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Edward Joseph Benoit sold 1,102 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $7,163.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Edward Joseph Benoit sold 2,244 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $16,089.48.

NASDAQ RFIL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.13. 50,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,099. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $7.56.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). RF Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 45.8% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RFIL. B. Riley increased their price target on RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

