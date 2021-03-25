Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Acquires Shares of 23,581 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,581 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $12,751,000. Netflix makes up approximately 3.8% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,486,000 after acquiring an additional 166,207 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX traded down $8.23 on Thursday, hitting $512.58. 76,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,902,855. The firm has a market cap of $227.02 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.17 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $535.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.62.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

