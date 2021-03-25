WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $170,969,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after acquiring an additional 310,846 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,318,000 after acquiring an additional 262,008 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after acquiring an additional 115,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.86.

CSL stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $161.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

