CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,310,000 after purchasing an additional 314,058 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.54. 211,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,031,806. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $50.14.

