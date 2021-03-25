SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Stock Position Lowered by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the quarter. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,609,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,345,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 98,675 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 464,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,631,000 after buying an additional 94,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,671,000.

Shares of PSK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 933 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,623. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

