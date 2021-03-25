Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $62,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,535,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after acquiring an additional 226,326 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,016,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,467,000 after acquiring an additional 138,622 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.04. 24,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,746. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $226.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

