Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP cut its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 377,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned 0.06% of Genmab A/S worth $15,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 22.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMAB stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.94. 2,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,912. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

