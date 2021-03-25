Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,422.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $599.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,564.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,457.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,361.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,508.21.

In related news, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,120 shares of company stock valued at $75,555,516. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

