Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $835,993,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315,814 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,445,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after acquiring an additional 782,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,690,000 after acquiring an additional 295,772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $61.40 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $62.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.54.

