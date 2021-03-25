Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,800,851,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,237 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,878 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,451,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,201.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 463,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,363,000 after purchasing an additional 427,936 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.50.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total transaction of $5,778,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 425,869 shares of company stock worth $151,731,441. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $314.96 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.94. The company has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.79, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

