Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2021


Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemsstock Limited acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,264,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SVXY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,212. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.31. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $46.36.

