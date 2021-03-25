25,982 Shares in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Purchased by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMMC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000.

North Mountain Merger stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.92. 24,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,739. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40.

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

