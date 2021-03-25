Insider Buying: Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) Insider Purchases 32,000 Shares of Stock

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) insider Jock Fyfe Lennox acquired 32,000 shares of Johnson Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($65,220.80).

JSG stock traded down GBX 0.24 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 154.16 ($2.01). 188,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,130. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.26. Johnson Service Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 83.47 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 171.56 ($2.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28. The company has a market cap of £684.86 million and a P/E ratio of -23.39.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Monday.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Apparelmaster and Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

