Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 650.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,960,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,687,000 after buying an additional 5,166,396 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 379,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after buying an additional 23,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,503,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

NYSE ENB opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.