Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,539,000 after purchasing an additional 213,822 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.20.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $266.76 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.49. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

