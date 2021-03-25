LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.36, but opened at $17.00. LendingClub shares last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 15,568 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $30,005.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,220.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $100,015.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,151,352.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,981 shares of company stock worth $290,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

