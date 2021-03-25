Colony Group LLC Has $10.75 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 171,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO opened at $22.14 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.

