Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.10. Waste Management posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,010 shares of company stock worth $2,652,450 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,687. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $125.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day moving average of $115.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

