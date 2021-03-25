Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will post sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $823.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $140.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $116.98 and a 12-month high of $165.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

