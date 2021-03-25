Colony Group LLC Purchases 1,956 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $242.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.11 and a 200 day moving average of $242.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $199.15 and a one year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

