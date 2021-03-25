Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,214 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $18,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,020,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,188 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Newmont by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,249,000 after buying an additional 987,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,903.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,747 shares of company stock worth $2,046,869 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

