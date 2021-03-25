Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 12,178 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $20,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in CSX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in CSX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Shares of CSX opened at $94.00 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average of $87.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

