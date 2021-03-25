Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,218 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 15,327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 32.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCL opened at $24.85 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.52.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.