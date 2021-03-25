Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,712 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 272.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,068 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,361,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,321 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $63.71 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average is $64.53.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

