Smith Moore & CO. Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,755. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.