Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,362 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 194,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.27. 405,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,120,912. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $233.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

