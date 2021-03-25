Brown Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,796 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.66. 99,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,435,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.34. The stock has a market cap of $195.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

