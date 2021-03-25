Pier Capital LLC Has $632,000 Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $263.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.15. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $155.08 and a 1-year high of $298.43. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.89.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

